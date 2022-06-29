WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City View Independent School District School Board will meet Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m.

The agenda for the school board meeting was posted on Monday, June 27, around 4 p.m., a few hours before City View teacher and coach Bobby Morris died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Earlier Monday, Morris had been placed on administrative leave after several allegations of inappropriate behavior between him and students were posted online.

There will be time at the beginning of the meeting for public comments. Those wishing to make public comments must have signed up prior to the meeting.

At this time, there are several posts circulating on social media calling for the alleged victims of Morris to attend the meeting.

Several of the victims allege that they went to administrators and teachers and told them of the abuse, but they said nothing was ever done to stop it. A few of them even claimed they were told not to speak up.

The meeting will be held in the Administration Building.

Find the full agenda below: