City View ISD welcomes onsite police officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) —Extra security to protect staff and students has become a necessity now for many schools across America.

Whether it be private security or a police officer on the grounds, one local school will be starting the new school year with a little more safety precautions.

Kyle Collier has three decades of experience behind the badge, and when City View IS D wanted to place an officer on the grounds full time, he answered the call.

“I worked 30 years for the Wichita Falls Police Department. I retired in 2019 I retired as a Lieutenant at the time I was a day shift Commander over day patrol in the traffic division,” City View ISD Police Chief Kyle Collier said.

“Places across our country are cutting police stations and cutting police funding we find it necessary we have a police officer here we do anything we can do to protect our kids and we put our kids and our staff first, “City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong said.

Superintendent Tony Bushong implemented procedures for law enforcement to be present different days of the week when he first came to C ity View, but now having one on the grounds full time ensures the safety of students and faculty even more.

“The last two years we have had police officers that worked for Wichita Falls and we would basically pay them to come and we had a Monday officer and a Tuesday officer, but having our own policeman that is here that knows the kids and the kids know them I think is important,” Bushong said.

“I’m so happy to be here I have grandchildren that attend here my daughter is a counselor here and my son n law works here as well, City View is a family thing to me and to me family, so I’m super happy to be here I get to see my grandchildren every day,” Collier said.

The Blue Mustangs are now being backed by the blue as well.