SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time in school history, the City View Mustangs boys basketball team will take the court in the UIL 3A State Basketball Tournament.

The Mustangs enter the day with only four losses on the season, good enough for a ranking of sixth in the state.

The Mustangs won a thriller against Brock to win the Regional Tournament and advance to the state championship tournament, edging the Eagles 46-44.

Facing the Mustangs, however, are the top-ranked Dallas Madison Trojans, who are back in the tournament for the first time since 2020.

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Those willing to pay for a subscription can stream the games live from the NFHS Network online or on one of their apps available on multiple platforms.

