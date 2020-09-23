City View staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong reported that one staff member at City View Jr/Sr High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Bushong stated “the school district is working closely with the health department to ensure the safety of all individuals. Because of CVISD’s cleaning procedures and the fact that all students and staff are required to wear masks, the health department considers this incident a low-risk exposure.”

The City View Campus facilities have been deeply sanitized several times since the employee was last at work and all students and staff are instructed to continue to follow the CDC guidelines and recommendations in regard to social distancing and wearing face masks.

Out of the abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact, and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms. City View ISD will continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as needed said Bushong.