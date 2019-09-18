City View teacher wins contest, looks to start new art program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A City View teacher is able to make a dream become a reality and it’s all thanks to the Nationally Syndicated Radio program—The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

City View Elementary art teacher Kim Towery is looking to break barriers through art, thousands of miles away.

As class prepares to end, Towery is helping students finish up their latest class project, and she does it all with a watchful eye and there’s a reason behind it.

“A lot of kids don’t have and they really struggle when they write, when they draw, when they paint, of coming up with ideas and if they can be creative in the art room it transfers to all the other classes,” Towery said.

Towery is so passionate about art that she’s even been thinking about setting up an art program with a school in Kenya that acts as a pen pal program, only instead of sending letters, they would send art back and forth, and now, that idea is becoming so much more than that.

“They told me to hang on, and within just a few minutes, they had me on the radio and told me I had won the teachers give away which is $500,” Towery said.

Towery said this idea is personal to her.

“I have been sponsoring a boy in Kenya for about 10 years, and he always sends me drawings, and they’re always done in pencil. I just thought what could he do if he had the right supplies, he could make something really fantastic, and that’s kind of where the idea came from,” Towery said.

That is now becoming more of a reality for Towery, giving her and her students the ability to bring smiles to other kids faces nearly 9,000 miles away.

Towery said she plans to find a school in Kenya to begin the program with first, then she’ll purchase the supplies needed.