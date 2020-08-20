City View teachers prepare for uncertain school year

CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — Back-to-school takes on a whole new meaning this year for veteran teachers and those in a new district alike.

At City View ISD, teachers are putting the final touches on classrooms and plans.

The books are stacked, hand sanitizer in its place and masks ready to be worn from the first bell to the last.

A school year that is set to be unlike any other.

“You think of lining up, OK, when you get kids and they’re in second grade they know how to line up, not anymore,” City View second-grade teacher Nicole Clark said.

“Just getting used to things and trying to normalize the new normal,” City View special education teacher Kailey Brown said.

Clark is embarking on year seven with City View ISD and can’t wait to welcome students back, not knowing what the past five or so months have entailed.

“There’s no way that we ever would’ve thought that school would be shut down like it was, that our kids wouldn’t be coming back in and that we would actually be worrying about are they still reading through this time,” Clark said. “Is there enough food at the house.”

Brown is in a new district and the addition of COVID-19 marks another spot in unfamiliar territory.

“The transition itself has been really fluid, of course, rules and things are different from where I’ve been,” Brown said. “But it’s been nice just because people here are so supportive.”

That support goes from teacher to teacher and especially from teacher to student.

“The lines of communication of course always have to be open, but specifically now you have to reach out and make those connections with your students, with their parents, just so they know we’re all on the same team,” Brown said.

“We’re going to focus a lot on the social and emotional health, we want them to know that we’re here for them,” Clark said. “But we’re also going to do the regular procedures and expectations but we’re just gonna be safe about it.”

While these educators get ready to teach, they’ll be learning right along with their students as the start of this school year could make the history books.

‘When Virona the Corono Came to Town’ is a book, written by another teacher, Clark plans to read and go over with her second graders to start a conversation about COVID-19.