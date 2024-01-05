WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has announced a change in the City’s Finance Department.

Stephen Calvert was named the new Chief Financial Officer for the City on Friday, January 5. Calvert will take over the role from Jessica Williams.

Stephen Calvert

According to a release from the City, Calvert started with the City of Wichita Falls Finance Department in May 2022 as a Senior Budget Analyst.

Calvert is a Certified Public Accountant with the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy and a Certified Public Financial Officer with the Government Finance Officers Association. Calvert also has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Texas A&M University – Commerce.

“Stephen has more than 20 years of accounting and financial management experience,” Wichita Falls City Manager Darron Leiker said. “He will make a great addition to our management team.”

In addition to his experience and certifications, Calvert is involved as a volunteer with the North Texas Area United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, a Leadership Wichita Falls graduate and a deacon at First Baptist Church.

The City of Wichita Falls Finance Department is comprised of several divisions, including Accounting, Municipal Court, Print Shop, Purchasing and Utility Billing/Collection.