City’s reuse pipeline off while lakes are full, officials plan to turn on in late summer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been three years since the city installed the indirect potable reuse pipeline to assist with distributing water throughout the city.

But with a good amount of rain hitting the area recently, city officials say the system hasn’t been used much recently.

That rain has caused lake levels to become full and because they won’t remain that way forever, city officials are certainly glad to have these pipelines in place.

Most Wichitans remember the five year drought that ended in 2015.

“All the businesses that were leaving, Sheppard Air Force Base planning to move missions and things like that. So it’s critical that we have a reliable water supply. We can’t survive without it,” Wichita Falls Public Works Director Russell Schreiber.

To help prevent that from happening again, the city established the indirect potable reuse pipeline in 2018.

And city officials say it has been working smoothly.

“We’ve been blessed and fortunate basically this whole year with the lakes being where they are and with the rain events we’ve had and so we haven’t had to operate the IPR pumps as much as we had in the previous years,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber says this system is the most economical system that can keep the city full of water and prevent water prices from rising.

“Just looking at the wastewater base is 7.53. That’s including all the chemicals and recycling that’s pretty awesome,” Wichita Falls District 4 Councilor Tim Brewer said.

Although the system hasn’t been used much, if another drought does hit the area, city officials have no fear.

“They are there for us as a water supply. I think a lot of businesses, residents, wholesale customers, all of those folks are glad that we do have this supply in our water bank account,” Schreiber said.

While no one hopes another drought occurs, the City of Wichita Falls is glad to have measures in place just in case.

Schreiber says while the lakes are full now, the levels are bound to drop and when they do, the IPR system will kick in.