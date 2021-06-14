Civil War Veteran grave discovered at Wichita Co. Cemetery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls is a military community home to many veterans both living and dead and some of the latter sadly have been forgotten through the years.

Several years ago Disabled American Veterans Commander Joel Jimenez and volunteers from the Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club started honoring the forgotten graves of men and women at the Wichita County Cemetery. And recently they discovered the grave of a civil war veteran.

What started out as the usual clean up led to the discovery of a grave marker few expected to find.

“One of my members came out and said hey, I found a civil war veteran and we had been going out there since 2009 and hadn’t seen it so we all went out there and it was pretty shocking,” said Richard Chamberlain, President of the Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club Chapter 54.

What was found was the grave of James McGuire, a Civil War veteran born in 1839. McGuire fought with the union against the confederate army.

Records show McGuire moved around quite a lot before finally settling in Wichita Falls.

A discovery such as this means a lot to the people of this community.

“So we’re all excited that he was a veteran and this is what we do. We help veterans help other veterans,” said Joel Jimenez, Commander of Chapter 41 of the Disabled American Veterans of Wichita Falls Texas.

These volunteers continue to clean up and maintain the cemetery at least three times a year and are always looking to uncover more history.

If you believe one of your family members may be buried at the Wichita County cemetery, reach out to the Disabled American’s Veteran here.