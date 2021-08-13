Classic car appears totaled, driver airlifted from scene of rollover accident

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man on his way to the Summer’s Last Blast celebration in Vernon was flown from the scene of a rollover accident early Friday morning but is not believed seriously injured.





Photos courtesy Keith Vaughn via Facebook

The accident happened around 6 a-m on U.S. 287 just west of Iowa Park.

Emergency crews on scene said the driver suffered cuts but no other apparent serious injuries and was talking to responders before he was taken to United Regional.

The 1952 Studebaker appears to be totaled, however.

A DPS spokesperson said a semi-truck struck the rear of the Studebaker and caused it to side skid into the ditch, then rollover.

A friend of the owner says he has owned the car for more than 20 years and cherished it.

Because of the age of the car seatbelts were not required, and a trooper said it did not appear to have had them installed.