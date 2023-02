NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A car museum in Nocona will close its doors for good in a few days after the beloved owner passed away.

In a news release, officials with Horton Classic Car Museum say the passing of Pete Horton has caused them to make the tough decision to close the museum. They say the cars will still be on display to the public for a short time.

Their last day of business will be Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023