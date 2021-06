NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — In the classic car capital of Texas, the Cruisin’ Nocona car show was held today.

Classic cars, muscle cars, automobiles old and new made their way to Nocona for father’s day weekend. The festivities kicked off on Friday with the Burnout and dogs. On Saturday, the cruise, fish fry and street dance were held and Sunday, all of the cars were on display in the car show.