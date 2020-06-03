Clay Co. businesses continue reopening amid COVID-19 crisis

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — In Clay County, many business are playing catch up after being partially or fully closed due to COVID-19.

However, almost two weeks back in the business, many said they are high spirited and ready to move forward others said the crisis brought about different ways to manage and do business while they were trying to navigate the pandemic.

“Certainly, it has been a challenge for them,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said. “I think everyone realizes Clay County is a little different from a standpoint on how we react to things and how it affects us we are such a rural county where there is only around 11,000 of us, and that is spread out over 700,000 acres, so we have social distancing down pretty well.”

Campbell said the city of Henrietta’s truck stops have helped them manage to keep them afloat. He adds even though orders have been lifted, he encourages residents to still practice safe distancing and healthy hygiene.