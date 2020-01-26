Clay Co. Commissioners Court to address Second Amendment sanctuary county proposal at Monday’s meeting

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As a reminder, Clay County could soon be a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons has requested that a resolution be put on the commissioner’s court agenda for Monday.

This comes as more politicians call for stricter gun laws ahead of the November election.

The agenda item is a symbolic way for Clay County commissioners to declare support for the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution protecting citizens’ right to keep and bear arms.

Lemons, county commissioners and county judge Mike Campbell have shown their support for the Second Amendment preservation resolution.