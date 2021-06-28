Clay Co. Commissioners excited to bring broadband to rural areas

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Commissioners approve an item to help residents get high-speed internet in more rural areas.

County Judge Mike Campbell says the federal government has created a program that will give grants to commercial internet providers who are willing to spend the money and time to install fiber optics that will give residents in rural areas the chance to have high sped internet at a low cost.

Campbell says this will help in several ways as most of the country has gotten used to virtual learning in many different ways.

‘If anything good has come from COVID, it’s the fact that we discovered when schools had to close, students had to work remotely that there’s a great shortage, a tremendous shortage of a bandwidth in rural communities,” Campbell said.

Campbell says charter Spectrum should begin construction late this year and says it will take about a year to complete. He adds once construction starts, they will have a map on the county website showing what areas of Clay County will be covered.