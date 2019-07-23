Clay Co. Commissioners vote against burn ban

CLAY CO(KFDX/KJTL)—While it’s only getting dryer every day without significant rainfall Clay County Commissioners discussed, but decided against, a burn ban Monday.

But commissioners said the risk is increasing and they will continue to closely monitor the fields and soil moisture levels as the days go by.



County judge Mike Campbell said their emergency management coordinator keeps in close contact with local volunteer fire departments and reports back to the commissioner’s court.



Judge Campbell also said they address the burn ban each month and look at the number of fires and other factors to determine if a burn ban is needed.

“What he said today was that it has not been an issue yet, but we do have a lot of fuel in the pastures for pasture fires so that may be a possibility.”