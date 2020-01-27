Clay Co. community celebrates First Christian Church Reverend’s half-century of service

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Howard Walker has been a pillar of his community in Clay County for 50 years, and folks gathered Sunday in celebration of his work in the community.

Walker became the reverend of First Christian Church in 1969, and the community he has impacted so much decided they wanted to celebrate him for the day.

“I’ve seen a lot of water under the bridge,” Walker said. “A lot coming and going during this time but it doesn’t seem 50-years.”

In his half-century of service, friends said Walker constantly made impacts on those around him.

“He’s probably impacted more people’s lives than any other person in this town or county,” Walker’s life-long friend Lloyd Pierce said. “It doesn’t matter what church you go to. If you’re sick and needed help, he’s going to be in there whether you’re in Dallas hospital or Wichita Falls. It doesn’t matter; he’s always there.”

Walker has dedicated his life to serving the people of Clay County and beyond as a school teacher and as reverend of First Christian Church.

“He has been rock-solid,” Walker’s former family doctor turned friend David Greer sai. “He’s been here when we’ve needed him, he’s been here through thick and thin and he’s a go-to person.”

Not only a mentor but also a friend, Walker has been there every step of the way.

“He married my wife and I, both my boys were married by him, so he’s just part of the family,” Pierce said.

Fifty years later, Walker can look back on the legacy he’s created.

“I’ve seen a lot of people succeed, so that’s all that I’ve tried to do to be—a mentor and an encourager,” Walker said. “I do what I can.”

From young to old, the ones that Walker has impacted most wanted to show their appreciation.