Husband arrested in Petrolia High School Band Booster Club embezzlement case

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The husband of a woman arrested last December in an alleged embezzlement of the Petrolia High School Band Booster Club has now been charged in that case.

Anthony Fox, 52, of Petrolia is charged with theft over $2,500 and he is not listed in the Clay County jail log.

In early December, Tilly Fox, 46, was charged with theft of more than $3,000 from the booster club from May to October last year.

Deputies said on November 20, the president and treasurer reported the theft of $3,320 from the club account.

Investigators said the president showed a copy of a bank statement from Fox as well as a copy from the bank and Fox’s had been manipulated.

The president also showed deputies messages between them and Fox, where investigators said she admitted to transferring money from the booster club to her personal bank account.

However, investigators in March determined a transfer was made from the club’s account to the Clay County Firefighters’ Association account which had been opened last October by Anthony Fox, treasurer of the association.

Both Fox’s had been volunteer firefighters with Petrolia several years.

They said Anthony denied knowing anything about a deposit by his wife and speculated she was, “Shuffling money around to make me happy.”

He also said she had access to the Firefighters’ Association account and may have taken money from it and was trying to pay it back.

However, investigators said a review of e-mails provided evidence Anthony made fraudulent entries of the firefighters’ account balances.

And in April, investigators said reviews of e-mails found one between Tilly and the booster club president in which Tilly said one reason she borrowed the money was to pay back money a Firefighters’ Association officer had taken from their account without telling her husband.

Investigators said treasurer’s reports Anthony made to the Firefighters’ Association last summer differ with actual bank balances by about $2,000 for the July opening and ending balances.