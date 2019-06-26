Clay Co. emergency management coordinator retires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) After serving the people of Clay County for the past four years, the emergency management coordinator is calling it a career.

Billy Carlton had a long career of helping people, from being a Wichita Falls firefighter before retiring after 23 years, to being the emergency management coordinator for Clay County the last four. During his time as emergency management coordinator, Carlton had a lot of good times but things didn’t start out so great.

“We’ve gone all over the state of Texas to classes and met other EMC’s and seen how things operated throughout the county or the state,” Carlton said. “That was probably the most enjoyable. The worst times would have been during the flooding back in 2015. I had taken the job one week and we had a major flood the following week.”

Carlton said he feels like it is time to retire and to honor his career, on Wednesday, family, friends, and co-workers gathered at the Clay County Courthouse to show their appreciation. Keith Burch is taking on the role as emergency management coordinator and he said it will be tough to replace Carlton.

“He’s been a volunteer fireman here for many years, I don’t know exactly the number, and he knows more of the ends and outs on that aspect than I do,” Burch said. “So, I’ve got some big shoes to fill in that area as far as major grass fires and stuff like that.”

Before Carlton says goodbye, he said wanted to say just how thankful he is for the citizens of Clay County.

“We had great support on anything we did,” Carlton said. “Just here recently over the last year, we implemented a program called hyper reach early alert system. We have had a great response from the citizens of Clay County.”

Now that his career is coming to a close, Carlton said he looks forward to what lies ahead. Carlton’s last official day will be on Sunday.