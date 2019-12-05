Clay Co. firefighters ask for better displays of rural addresses to ensure fastest response time

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — In the city, first responders rely on correct location information to get to their calls quickly, which is why Clay County officials want folks out in rural areas to know time wasted trying to find unmarked addresses can big a very big and dangerous problem.

In rural areas, first responders sometimes have a difficult time finding a location. All because some houses on county roads do not have the address labeled on their mailbox.

“When we are going out to look for something and we dont know where we are going those numbers are critical to us,” Clay County firefighter Tony Benedict said.

“Every second matters on that and if they have to spend time looking for your address cause they might not know where my house is,” Clay County judge Mike Campbell said.

This has led Clay County firefighters to ask the public to make it a little easier to locate where an emergency might be happening by labeling the entrance to your home or mailbox.

“A small little letter doesn’t get us anything, but it’s better than nothing, but if you are going, put up something, put up a 3-inch letter Home Depot/Lowe’s and local hardware store sales them and it helps us to be able to see them,” Benedict said

Benedict said he wants to remind the public how a simple placement of letters can make the difference in an emergency situation.

“Time is of the essence but in a medical emergency its really important cause you could be having cardiac or seizure episode and us finding you and getting an ambulance to you or getting a helicopter to you is critical time,” Benedict said.

Time that could mean the difference between life and death.

For more information on the Clay County first responders and any more tips they have to offer, click here.