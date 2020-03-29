Clay Co. Judge’s health emergency order begins 11:59 p.m. Sunday

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — To ensure safety and wellbeing for residents, Clay County Judge Mike Campbell issued a health emergency order that will begin 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

While Wichita County is ordered to shelter-in-place, Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said an order regarding the COVID-19 health emergency he’s issued is not shelter-in-place.

This order ends Friday, April 10, 2020.

The order requires all Clay County residents and businesses to comply with social distancing recommendations.

It prohibits more than 10 people from gathering together.

Restaurants with or without drive-in or drive-through services and bars may only provide take out, delivery or drive-through services.

The order asks people to avoid massage parlors and gyms and non-essential visitors are prohibited from nursing homes.

Schools shall remain temporarily closed and anyone who tests positive should isolate.