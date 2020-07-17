Clay Co. makes history as first elected woman prepares to take office as Clay Co. commissioner

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — During the July runoff elections Clay County elected a new county commissioner.

Retta Collins defeated her Republican opponent and will soon become the county’s first elected woman commissioner, and some believe having a new face will bring diversity and new ideas to the county.

There’s a new leader in Clay County that is making history. Come January Retta Collins will be sworn in as Clay County commissioner for precinct 3. She’ll also be the first woman ever to be elected to serve on the court.

“Once people got to talking to me they understood that I was in it for the right reasons, and I was really kn owledgeable , and I still continue to educate myself and the response I got was wonderful from the people, ” Collins said

Clay County residents R oy and Cheryl Wilson said they voted for Collins because of her plans to fix road conditions, especially in rural areas.

“Winter months and the spring months are really terrible,” Roy Wilson said. “There is a lot of heavy equipment travel on them. They get washed out they get big ruts. She had an approach for that seemed very proactive.”

“What really impressed us is we could ask questions and she could answer our questions, and if she didn’t know the answer she said we’ll I will find out,” Cheryl Wilson said.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said having a new face in Commissioners Court could bring a lot of new perspectives.

“We need to be unified in our purpose,” Campbell said. “Our purpose is to provide the best service possible, the most efficient service, for our taxpayers, but that doesn’t mean we have to be uninformed. We all have different ideas on how to reach that same goal, so I believe commissioner Collins will bring a new perspective not because she is a woman, but because she will have some new ideas we have never thought of.”