Clay Co. no longer exempt from Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Clay County Judge Mike Campbell, Clay County is no longer exempt from Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate.

This is because the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Clay County has seen 35 new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. The mandate requires counties with 30 or more cases in a 14-day period to require its residents to wear masks.

According to the mandate, every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.