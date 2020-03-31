Clay Co. officials confirm first COVID-19 case, city of Henrietta issues shelter in place

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County officials confirm the first case of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 34 throughout the entire district, and the city of Henrietta has issued a shelter in place order according to Clay County Judge Mike Campbell.

Campbell said the test was conducted in Wichita County and reported through the Texas Department of Health Services.

Campbell said city officials have closed the courthouse and annex to the public, and the drive-thru for the tax office.

Like Wichita Falls, Wichita County, and others, the city of Henrietta in Clay County has issued a shelter in place order.

According to the shelter in place ordinance for Henrietta, the order goes into effect Tuesday, March 30, at 11:59 p.m. and will be effective through April 10, 2020 at 1 p.m unless the order is modified or dismissed by the mayor and city council

Campbell said staff is available to answer any questions over the phone or by email. The State of Texas has extended the deadlines for tags and licenses. Renewals are also available by mail and online.

To read the full shelter in place ordinance for Henrietta click here.

Campbell said if residents have questions concerning the Henrietta shelter in place order, call the city offices for details or go to their website by clicking here.

In a statement on Clay County’s social page, Campbell stated the following:

As predicted, we knew there would be a day when our first confirmed case would arrive in Clay County. Sadly, there may be many more unless we take action to prevent the spread. We all understand that both the city and county orders are in place to keep the COVID-19 virus from spreading so quickly that our local medical facilities would not be able to keep up. In rural communities, our hospital and emergency staff are already under pressure to provide the necessary service even in the best of times. We are counting on each of you to follow the guidelines implemented. There probably won’t be a deputy around to make sure that you do. It’s up to each of us to make good choices regarding social distancing and determining if this trip is essential. As you make those choices, think about your parents, children, and neighbors. There is a genuine chance that someone you know, someone you are kin to, and someone you love could be stricken with this virus. Please don’t be the cause of their suffering just because you didn’t think that it wasn’t that big of a deal. As parents, it is now important than ever to know where your children are and what they are doing. I just want to thank you for taking this situation seriously and ask for patience and understanding as we get through this together. For those who are inclined to pray, please pray for: Those who have tested positive. First responders, and EMTs. Hospital and rest home staff, not only Drs and nurses but those critical nutritionists, lab tech, maintenance workers. Sheriff’s deputies and jail staff, DPS, Game Management Officers, VFD. Your elected officials. As we pray for you. Oh, and don’t forget to wash your hands! Clay County Judge Mike Campbell

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Clay County, contact Clay county officials at (940) 538-4651.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

