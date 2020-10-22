Clay Co. Pantry kicks off its annual fundraiser two weeks into new location

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — Since 1985, Clay County residents in need of a helping hand have been receiving food from the Clay County Pantry.

Now, in the second week of moving into a different location, the pantry has kicked off its annual fundraising campaign.

Bagging, boxing and storing for more than three decades, that is what the Clay County pantry has done to store and prep items so that families who are going through a tough time, will get help

“There’s people that suffer. There are people that are hungry, and we have hungry people in our community. It’s important that they have well-balanced food,” Volunteer Barbara Wynn said.

The pantry moved into a new building with a more solid foundation to handle a higher volume of resources.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry kicked off its annual fundraiser, and to the employees’ surprise, sold out their bake sale in just a few hours.

“We had three big tables just full of pastries, so it was just really successful. We started at 7 a.m. and we were through right about 11 a.m.,” Wynn said. “We didn’t have anything left, that’s one thing about clay county we support each other.”

Another way the pantry helps is with a school supply program for students that aren’t able to buy all the items they need.

Dotty Kolodgy has been volunteering with the pantry for nearly 10 years and said with many students in virtual classes not that many supplies were needed as opposed to the past school years.

“We gather donations to cover the cost in school supplies for students in Clay County who have a need. We try to cover everything they need, but sometimes we fall short. This year, there were no Clorox wipes handed out, but we try to get everything, ” Kolodgy said.

Now with a larger facility, Kodoldgy and Wynn said they would like to encourage people to volunteer.

“What you need to consider is volunteering, because you will never have any work that you will do that is more rewarding than volunteering. Knowing that you are helping God’s children,” Kolodgy said.

The Clay County Pantry’s goal is to reach $150,000,000. Their next fundraiser will be an open house on Nov. 8th. Wisitors are welcome to bring any canned goods to donate.