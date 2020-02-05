Breaking News
Clay Co. preps for bad weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—As Wichita Falls crews prepare for bad weather. Smaller surrounding towns are getting prepared as well.

And, Clay County officials spent the morning doing the same. Officials with Clay County have been getting equipment put away as well as ready to respond to the snow that is expected.

City officials want the public to know that their main concern is the safety of the community.

“Out in the rural areas its a little different there is not as much traffic so the will be the last to get cleared so commissioners are ready for that,” Judge Mike Campbell said.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said officials discussed the need to prepare for the bad weather because it’s crucial to have a severe weather plan in rural areas even going as far as planning with the hospital in Henrietta to make sure no matter what the conditions staff will be ready.

“Been working with our hospital they have made arrangements for staff in case they need to spend the night they will be able to spend the night there so they won’t miss a shift maintenance staff have been making sure entrances are cleared if needed be I have talked to our county commissioners they are bringing in all their equipment bringing them under the shed making sure they are fueled up,” Campbell said.

Officials want the community to know their safety is a main concern and to remind anyone with a family member who lives by themselves and is elderly or handicapped to call and check up on them if and when bad weather hits.

“the most important thing we really need to take care of is the safety of our seniors folks that live alone that are senior adults that sort of thing if you know someone just check on them make sure that they are ok certainly our pets and animals farmers spent the day feeding their cows putting out hay getting ready for that,” Campbell said

Campbell said even though Henrietta is in a rural area and has to tend to its own streets they’re taking preparations to keep the community safe.

