Clay Co. rollover sends one to hospital

image of vehicle in Clay County Roll Over April 2, 2021

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital late Saturday night.

According to Clay County’s Emergency Manager Keith Burch, Vashti, Bluegrove, Henrietta Fire Department, DPS, and Air Evac were on the scene of a single-vehicle wreck around 11 p.m. in Clay County April 3, 2021.

The jaws of life were said to be used to free the trapped driver in the crash that occurred on FM 174 near TX-148 South.

One person was transported by Air Evac according to Burch’s Facebook post.

Texoma’s Homepage is awaiting further information from the DPS.

