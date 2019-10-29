Clay Co. routine patrol leads to felony offense

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Clay County S.O. Facebook Page, at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, a Clay County Deputy Sheriff was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle with an equipment violation.

A traffic stop was conducted on US 287 South at New York Road.

While speaking with the driver of the vehicle, the Deputy smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, yielding 8.5 pounds of marijuana.

Jorge Sanchez Valenzuela, 24, of Farmers Branch and Marc Andrew Mercado, 21, of Dallas were both arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

Justice of the Peace John Swenson set bond on both suspects at $10,000.00 for the 3rd Degree Felony offense.

