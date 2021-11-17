Clay Co. Senior Center holds annual fundraiser, gubernatorial candidate speaks

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Senior Citizens Center held its annual Stampede fundraiser Wednesday, November 17.

It helps provide “Meals on Wheels” for residents living in Henrietta and provides seniors access to activities, education and transportation.

The fundraiser consisted of dinner, and the crowd got to hear from keynote speaker and candidate for state governor Lieutenant Colonel Allen B. West.

The event was not a political fundraiser, as all proceeds go directly to the Clay County Senior Citizens Center.