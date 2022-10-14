CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde resigned as Chairman from the Clay County Memorial Hospital Board of Managers on Friday.

On Friday, October 14, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., a public hearing was held at a special called session of the Clay County Commissioner’s Court at the Clay County Courthouse Annex in Henrietta.

At the start of the hearing, Lyde submitted his resignation before any proceedings could happen.

The hearing was prompted after the Clay County Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of removing Lyde from the Clay County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors on September 27, 2022.

After the vote was cast and the hearing was set, Lyde was given the opportunity to resign from the board, which he chose not to do prior to Friday’s hearing.

The possible removal of Sheriff Lyde from the Clay County Memorial Hospital Board of Managers was the only thing listed on the public notice, which can be found below:

The future of the Clay County Memorial Hospital remains uncertain after an audit revealed that the healthcare center will close in three to five years if serious financial changes aren’t made.

Sheriff Lyde’s resignation from the CCMH Board of Managers comes after a number of controversies in Clay County since he took office as sheriff in 2020.

Sheriff Lyde was charged with two counts of official oppression in November of 2021. The indictment alleges that in July of 2021, the sheriff intentionally held two inmates in jail longer than 48 hours, without a finding of probable cause by a magistrate.

Following Sheriff Lyde’s indictment, in May of 2022, Special Prosecutor Staley Heatly was expected to file a notice that the prosecution planned to address past wrongdoings by Lyde prior to his time as the sheriff of Clay County.

In August 2022, the Clay County Tax Assessor Maribel Longoria was charged with misuse of fiduciary funds in the realm of $9.2 million following an investigation by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.