CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons submitted his letter of retirement on Nov. 23, meaning his last day of service will be Monday, Nov. 30, the same day Clay County Sherriff- Elect Jeff Lyde will be sworn in.

Sheriff-Elect Lyde will be sworn in at 8:00 a.m. in the Clay County Courthouse Annex Courtroom located at 214 N. Main in Henrietta, Texas. His elected term will start on Jan. 1.