Clay Co. SO: Woman arrested, admits to stealing truck, firearms

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Henrietta woman is in jail for a parole violation and an outstanding warrant and admitted to multiple thefts in the Clay County area.

Clay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an incident on Sept. 22. A report was made to the CCSO about a theft from the Texas Best Travel Center cash register.

Deputies also received a report on Nov. 9 about a theft of a vehicle and two firearms. The items were taken from the parking lot of a Bellevue business. Hiebert was identified as a suspect of the crimes following an investigation.

Hiebert was arrested and was interviewed by an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Hiebert admitted to the thefts at both the Texas Best Travel Center and the Bellevue business.

Nicole Rae Hiebert, 33, is charged with theft over $750, theft of property over $2,500 and two counts of theft of a firearm.

Hieber’s bonds total $50,000.

Officials are still investigating the truck and firearm theft, and they stated they anticipate more arrests.