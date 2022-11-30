HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Commissioners’ Court called an emergency session Wednesday.

The Clay County Commissioners’ Court will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, to discuss the possible resignation of the Clay County Tax Assessor-Collector.

According to the agenda for the meeting, County Commissioners will consider and possibly approve accepting the resignation of the County Tax Assessor-Collector and possibly approve appointing an interim Tax Assessor-Collector.

In August of this year, Clay Co. Tax Assessor Maribel Longoria was charged with misapplication of fiduciary funds over $300,000.

Our newsroom confirmed that the Texas Comptroller’s office began an investigation in July 2021 that led to Longoria’s charges following an extensive audit.

The charges against Longoria appear to involve repeated failure or delay to deposit funds and specifically, knowingly or recklessly misapplying more than $1.5 million in funds in 2018, as well as placing $9.2 million at risk over the course of four years.

Longoria has been Tax Assessor-Collector for Clay County since 2013, and prior to that, she was the Deputy Tax Assessor-Collector.

Find the Emergency Session notice and agenda below:

