Clay County Blue Alert discontinued, suspect remains at large

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Blue Alert issued Monday night after a deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was shot has been discontinued after officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department located the vehicle used by the shooter to flee the scene.

A Blue Alert is issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety for people who have either killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.

When WFPD officers located the white Cadillac used by the suspect in the shooting to flee the scene in the 1100 block of Brook Avenue early Tuesday morning, August 17, the alert was allowed to be discontinued.

For additional information on the Blue Alert, you’re encouraged to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 538-5611.

The suspect, an unknown white male, remains at large.

The suspect is described as having a thin build and was last seen wearing dark clothing and a dark flat-billed cap.

Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department said Deputy Breanton Chitwood attempted to pull the man over around 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Jolly Truck Stop.

Authorities said when Chitwood walked up, he was shot and returned fire.

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde, Chitwood was shot in his bulletproof vest and was released from the hospital earlier Tuesday morning.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

A Fresh 48 has been issued so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest will receive an additional $500.

Sheriff Lyde has also committed to match that reward amount for any information that leads to an arrest.

Hunt County has also pledged $1000 which brings the total potential award $11,500 for the next 24 hours and $11,000 after that.

According to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Brian Bohn, there have been seven tips called in about the suspect so far.

If you have any information about the suspect, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.