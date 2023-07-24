CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County commissioners voted Monday, July 24, 2023, to extend the burn ban of outdoor burning another 30 days, as the heat wave and dry weather drags on across Texoma.

the burn ban was enacted on June 26, 2023. The ban does not ban burning activities related to public health and safety such as firefighter training and those that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager with prior notification of the sheriff’s office.

Also, outdoor cooking is permitted in enclosed cooking containers only, with no open fires.