Clay County Clerk’s office closed due to COVID-19 quarantines

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – The Clay County Clerk’s Office is closed for more than a week due to COVID-19 exposure. The office made the announcement on Facebook. It will be closed from December 28 to January 8 because the office is short-staffed due to employee COVID quarantines.
The clerk’s office has the following options for remote services:
- To file a public record (deeds, leases, etc.): The clerk’s office must have the original, signed, notarized document (cannot be faxed or emailed). Originals may be mailed with a filing fee of $26 for 1st page, $4 for each additional page, per document. Originals will be returned to the filer. We also accept the electronic recording of property records. Attorneys, financial institutions, title companies, and other approved filers may submit e-recordings through CSC at www.erecording.com/
- To file a DBA/Assumed Name: There is a form online at www.co.clay.tx.us/county-clerk. Original may be mailed with the filing fee of $23. Original will be returned to the filer. New law: Corp, LLC, and LP are now filed with the Secretary of State only- no longer filed with the Clerk. • Requests for copies of public records may be submitted by phone, mail, fax, or email. Plain copies are $1 per page. Add $5 for certified. The clerk’s office accepts cash, checks, money orders, and credit card payments by phone and online. Property records are not available online.
- Court records (civil, criminal, probate) are available online www.iDocket.com
- Requests for Certified Copies of Birth or Death Records may be submitted by mail. An application to obtain copies of birth/death certificates is available online at www.co.clay.tx.us/county-clerk. An application may be mailed with payment.
- To obtain a Marriage License: Call for an appointment for issuance of a license (940) 538-4631. The Clerk is not performing marriage ceremonies in-office at this time.
- To pay court costs/ fine: The clerk’s office accepts cashier’s checks, money orders (by mail), and credit cards via phone and online- click the “Certified Payments” button online at www.co.clay.tx.us/county-clerk.
- The clerk’s office also accepts electronic filings in civil and criminal cases: Anyone is welcome to e-file at www.eFileTexas.gov. Visit www.co.clay.tx.us/county-clerk for more info or call (940) 538-4631 with any questions.