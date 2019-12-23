Clay County Courthouse renovations will begin soon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— Renovations to the Henrietta courthouse are fast approaching and if everything goes according to plan, employees will move over to the Wells Fargo building during the construction.

And today, Officials toured the building with architects and building inspectors to see what’s in store for them.

Clay County commissioners along with other elected officials got to walk through the Wells Fargo building this morning and they also invited architects and a building inspector.

“I think it will be good for the employees because this will allow them to have a place to work and it will be good for the community. It will allow us to bring a lot of people together in one place. We think it will be good for the City of Henrietta because it will be one less vacant building to worry about as well,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said.

At 8,800 square feet the cost to get the Wells Fargo building ready works out to around $25 a square foot, a price that county officials say is much cheaper than a new building.

Campbell also says keeping the historic look to the courthouse is something officials are planning to do.

“If you take those panels out it has a beautiful tin ceiling in it and has beautiful windows in it. The floors are going to be gorgeous. We are really excited to bring it back to where it was in the 1880s,” Campbell said.

“It had a clock tower in the center of it before the dome was put on and the clock tower came down twice because of winds. And so that’s one of the aspects we are looking at– whether or not to put the clock tower back or not and how much It will cost to put the clock tower back or if we will stay with the dome,” architect Glenda Ramsey said.

Those plans to restore the courthouse to the way it looked in the late 1800s should bet underway sometime next year.