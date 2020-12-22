Clay County students lend helping hand to seniors

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX KJTL)— More than 400 pounds of meat, donated from Henrietta’s own Wellborn Ranch, were delivered by Clay County students Tuesday morning to senior citizen centers in Petrolia and Henrietta.

“Those are individuals who help found this county help organize this county and worked here their whole lives and we realize some of them may need a little assistance and help so we want to be here to help those folks,” Farmer Bureau Vice president Tommy Henderson said.

High school students involved with FFA from two Clay County school districts collaborated on the distribution.

“Helping the community is important to the 4H and FFA we believe that if we can give back to Clay County if we need something Clay County in return is going to give it right back to us,” Student Layten Graham said.

This is not only going to benefit them getting community hours but also for personal growth.

“If your rich poor whatever race or color or what gender you are there is something for everybody no matter what’s going on in your life there is something for everyone for anyone,” Student Ashley Riddle said.

Building student moral, while helping the elderly in the community.