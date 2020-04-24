1  of  5
Breaking News
No new cases, one more recovery from COVID-19 in Wichita Co. Non-essential businesses open, with face coverings Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
Live Now:
THE NFL DRAFT 2020
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Clay County health order will be allowed to expire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Judge Mike Campbell announced in a YouTube update that officials will allow the Clay County Health Order to expire at midnight on Friday, April 24.

The order has been in place since the county declared a disaster on March 27. 

Judge Campbell said the decision was possible because of residents doing such a good job following all recommendations and requirements.   

Judge Campbell said this means there will be no restrictions for COVID-19 other than what is mandated by the governor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News