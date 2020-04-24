Clay County health order will be allowed to expire

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Judge Mike Campbell announced in a YouTube update that officials will allow the Clay County Health Order to expire at midnight on Friday, April 24.

The order has been in place since the county declared a disaster on March 27.

Judge Campbell said the decision was possible because of residents doing such a good job following all recommendations and requirements.

Judge Campbell said this means there will be no restrictions for COVID-19 other than what is mandated by the governor.