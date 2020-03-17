1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Hospice of Wichita Falls LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

Clay County Jail visitation suspended

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
countyjail_1490405509609.jpg

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release Tuesday afternoon officials with Clay County Jail announced that effective immediately visitation to Clay County jail has been suspended.

This has been done in accordance with the Texas Government Code, the Office of the Governor has granted TCJS’s request to suspend visitation plans.

This suspension is in effect until terminated by the Office of the Governor or until the March 13, 2020 disaster declaration is lifted or expires.

Authorities have stated that all efforts will be made to allow attorney visitation so as not to impact the court system.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News