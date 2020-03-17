Clay County Jail visitation suspended

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release Tuesday afternoon officials with Clay County Jail announced that effective immediately visitation to Clay County jail has been suspended.

This has been done in accordance with the Texas Government Code, the Office of the Governor has granted TCJS’s request to suspend visitation plans.

This suspension is in effect until terminated by the Office of the Governor or until the March 13, 2020 disaster declaration is lifted or expires.

Authorities have stated that all efforts will be made to allow attorney visitation so as not to impact the court system.