According to Marianne Bowles, District Clerk for Clay County, jury selection that was scheduled to begin on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 4 p.m. has been canceled. Bowles said those who have been scheduled to appear for jury duty need not appear for service.

Clay County officials also posted on their Facebook page about the cancellation of jury selection.

“Jurors scheduled for today are NOT required to appear,” the Facebook post said. “Your service has been concluded. Thank you for your understanding.”