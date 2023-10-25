CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Most of Texoma has received several inches of rainfall since Monday, and it’s enough for some counties to reverse their burn bans.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, Clay County’s burn ban was lifted by Judge Mike Campbell.

In his notice, Judge Campbell said he believed there had been enough “significant precipitation” in all of Clay County to safely lift the burn ban.

Meteorologist Brian James said most areas of Texoma had received at least 2″ of rainfall since Monday night, with some areas getting more than 5″.

