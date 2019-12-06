Clay County man dies in fatal rollover crash in New Mexico

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDX/KJTL) — New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened north of Carlsbad.

On December 4, 2019, around 12:11 a.m. NMSP was called to investigate a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 285 near milepost 45 north of Carlsbad.

NMSP said their initial investigation indicated that a 2000 Toyota truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 285 when the driver left the roadway, lost control, and rolled the vehicle.

The driver, identified as William Pope, 32, of Henrietta, Texas, was ejected from the truck and sustained fatal injuries.

The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Pope dead at the scene.

NMSP report alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

According to officials, it appeared that seatbelts were not in use.