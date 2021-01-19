Clay County Memorial Hospital receives vaccine doses

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Memorial Hospital has received 950 doses of Pfizer Vaccine.

According to Clay County Judge Mike Campbell, If you are on their list, they will begin calling you soon. The list is over 2,000 and they will utilize the priority protocols that they have regarding eligibility.

They will give you an appointment for your vaccination and you will need to arrive at the East Parking lot where the ambulances are stored.

Hospital staff will direct you to where you will complete paperwork and receive your shot. You will need to wait in the parking lot for 15 minutes to confirm there are no reactions to the vaccination.

The vaccination is free to Clay County residents Hospital staff will ask for your date of birth, primary physician, contact phone number, and address.

The number to call to get your name on the list is 940-538-5621 extension 131.

If you do not have transportation, call (844) 603-6048.