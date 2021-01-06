Clay County Memorial Hospital starts list for COVID-19 vaccine

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Memorial Hospital has begun compiling a list of residents who would like to receive the Moderna vaccine shot.

As the vaccine becomes available, the Clay County Memorial Hospital will begin calling and setting up times at a drive through location in the hospitals east parking lot to begin distributing the vaccines.

To request a vaccination and to be placed on the waiting list you will need to call (940)-538-5621 and dial extension 131.

Hospital staff will request your date of birth, primary care physician, contact number, and home address.

The vaccination is free to Clay County residents.