Clay County officials seeking community input as they work to expand broadband access

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County officials continue to make progress in providing broadband access for everybody in the county.

The Clay County Broadband Committee will host a Kick-Off event to explain the goals and how they will achieve them. The committee is made up of local stakeholders who will work closely with Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas). The project will be at no cost to the county.

“There is no question there is a need for this project, and I believe we are making progress,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said in a release. “When I learned that the Priddy Foundation was a part of this, that brings a lot of credibility. There are two things we don’t have and that is time to do grants or money to hire someone to do it, so this is certainly good news for us.”

The Broadband Committee will host a community Kick-Off event on Monday, September 20, at 6:30 p.m., in three locations across the county:

Edwards Public Library, 210 W Gilbert St, Henrietta, TX 76365

Petrolia JH/HS Auditorium, 8307 FM 810, Petrolia, TX

Bellevue ISD, 500 7th St, Bellevue, TX 76228

People will get a chance to learn more about broadband access in Clay County, the CN Texas’ Connected Communities program, the Technology Action Plan timeline, and will be able to fill out surveys and ask questions. People can also click here to fill out the survey online.

You can also attend the Kick-Off event through Zoom. Email Catherine Krantz at ckrantz@connectednation.org to register.

Learn more about Connected Nation by clicking here.