Clay County Pioneer Association luncheon held as drive-through event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Pioneer Association will continue the long-time tradition of pioneer registration and lunch but as a drive-through event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pioneer Registration will take place outside Pioneer Hall with an entrance at East Fifth Street and North Henrietta Street. At registration, you will receive the commemorative button and a Pioneer Book. As a reminder, to register as a Pioneer, a person must be 60 years old and born in Clay County or lived here for 30 or more years.

Once registered, the Pioneers will continue north to the Bryant Edwards Building at the Rodeo Ground for their Pioneer Lunch (BBQ). As always, these are free to our registered pioneers. Pioneers will be required to present their registered Pioneer button for the BBQ to go lunch meal.

The event will be on Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19, from 11 am to 1 pm each day.