Clay County receives grant for roads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL ) — Rural roads in Clay County can take a beating do to heavy agriculture equipment. Another major cause is oil and gas production and that’s why those industries are now paying up to fix the damage.

“Each county that had a lot of oil production usually has a large amount of road damage because of heavy equipment,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said. “[The money is] one way they can help replace each county’s funding for that.”

And even though Clay County is more of an agriculture area, they are grateful for the amount of money the county is receiving from the oil industry.

“This is going to be $252,885,” Campbell said. “What we will do, is each commissioner gets a portion based on how many miles of road they have in their precinct and they will use that money basically to buy additional gravel.”

He also said if any residents have any needs in their area to reach out.

“If anyone does have a specific need, we encourage them to go to our website and look up their county commissioner and let them know you have a problem and there is assistance needed on a particular road,” Campbell said.