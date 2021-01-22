Clay County residents to receive Pfizer vaccine soon

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Last week, Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said health officials had 800 names on the vaccine waiting list with between 50 and 100 names added each day, but no vaccines to give to residents, until now.

As of Thursday, January 21, Clay County has 41 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic began in March, 908 Clay County residents have contracted the virus and 13 residents have died.

As the crisis continues, so does the need for the next round of vaccinations.

“I did speak with staff recently and they said we are a little over two thousand who have their names on the list,” Judge Mike Campbell said.

Clay County Memorial Hospital has 950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to give out next week and hospital staff has already contacted those who were previously scheduled to get the vaccine.

“We are asking if you are 65 or older to call the hospital and get put on the list you can call and talk to somebody and they will put you on the list, but the priority goes to those who are seventy five or older with certain conditions that put you at risk,” Campbell said

The Texas Department of State Health Services has designated the Clay County Memorial Hospital as a hub to manage those wanting the vaccine.

“When you get your vaccination they will do it in the parking lot here at the hospital, you will wait fifteen minutes to make sure there is no problems with that and then you will be scheduled twenty eight days later you get your second one,” Campbell said.

Campbell said it’s a lengthy process but one that will hopefully bring back all the activities Clay County is known for.

There will be no charge to Clay County residents for the vaccination and rescheduled residents have been moved to the week of January 25 For Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

When all residents who want the vaccine have been vaccinated, those outside the county will be scheduled for vaccination at a cost of $50.00.