Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde comments on Facebook about his official oppression charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was charged with two counts of official oppression on Thursday, November 18, and was shortly released on a PR bond.

Efforts to obtain a statement or comment about the charges from Sheriff Lyde have not been successful, but he did later go on the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to correct any misinformation in the media about his arrest and to clarify what the charges were.

Lyde said the indictment with two counts of official oppression were misdemeanor charges and were issued by the July term of the 97th Judicial District grand jury for Clay County.

He said the indictment alleges that on or about July 12 he as sheriff of Clay County did intentionally hold two inmates in jail longer than 48 hours without a finding of probable cause by a magistrate.

By law, persons arrested must be taken before a magistrate by the person making the arrest or the person having custody of the inmates to have their rights read, such as the right to an attorney. The two inmates listed in the indictment are no longer shown on the Clay County inmate log.

In closing his Facebook post, Lyde said “I am not worried about this and you shouldn’t be either.”